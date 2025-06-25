Colton Cowser of Orioles breaks up no-hit bid by Rangers’ deGrom in 8th inning

Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom has a no-hitter through seven innings of Wednesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s Colton Cowser singled to lead off the eighth inning Wednesday night, breaking up Texas Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom’s no-hit bid.

The 37-year-old deGrom had a perfect game going through six innings before walking designated hitter Sam Haggerty and left fielder Alejandro Osuna in the seventh and allowing Cowser’s hard hit grounder to right field at the start of the eighth inning.

DeGrom struck out seven. The two-time Cy Young Award winner threw threw 59 strikes and 89 pitches overall before being lifted after allowing his first hit. He has a 7-2 record.

Texas leads 7-0.

The Orioles went hitless for six innings on Tuesday night against Texas left-hander Jacob Latz before singling in the seventh. Baltimore also went hitless for seven innings against Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt on Saturday before Gary Sánchez finally singled in the eighth off reliever JT Brubaker.

Texas scored once in the second inning, twice in the fourth, three times in the third and added a run in the sixth. The Rangers scored four earned runs off Baltimore starter Brandon Young and three earned runs off reliever Scott Blewett.

