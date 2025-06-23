Rogers shuts down Rangers and Holliday hits a three-run homer in Orioles’ 6-0 win

Trevor Rogers allowed three hits in a career-high eight innings in his home debut, Jackson Holliday hit a three-run homer and drove in the game's first four runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 6-0 on Monday night with the game temperature reaching 100 degrees.

Rogers (1-0) made his third start and turned in the longest outing by an Oriole this season, throwing 72 of his 101 pitches for strikes. He struck out four and didn’t issue a walk.

Holliday’s run-scoring double followed Chadwick Tromp’s first hit with Baltimore, a two-out double in the third off Texas starter Patrick Corbin (4-7).

Coby Mayo and Cedric Mullins had consecutive one-out singles in the fifth and Holliday hit his ninth homer one out later, a 402-foot shot the opposite way to left-center field for a 4-0 lead. He finished 3 for 5 for his seventh three-hit game this season.

Corbin allowed five runs on nine hits in five innings.

Rogers — the 13th overall pick in 2017 — was the runner-up to the Reds’ Jonathan India for NL Rookie of the Year in 2021 after going 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 innings. He had a 7-24 record with the Marlins after that before they traded him to Baltimore in July for Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers.

Tromp was called up from Triple-A Norfolk before the game to replace catcher Maverick Handley, who was placed on the 7-day concussion list after colliding with the Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. on a play at home in a 4-2 loss Sunday. Starting catcher Adley Rutschman was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a left oblique strain.

Key moment

Gunnar Henderson drew an intentional walk in the seventh to give the Orioles a team-record 156 straight games with a base on balls. The old mark was set spanning the 1955-56 seasons.

Key stat

Entering play, Orioles opponents were batting an AL-high .213 with two strikes.

Up next

The Rangers haven’t announced a starter for Tuesday opposite Orioles RHP Charlie Morton (4-7, 5.64).

