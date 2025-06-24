Ramon Laureano of the Orioles breaks up no-hit bid by Texas’ Jacob Latz in the 7th inning

Texas Rangers left-hander Jacob Latz has a no-hit bid through six innings of Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday (7) tosses his bat after being walked by Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Latz during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Baltimore. Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Latz delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s Ramon Laureano singled to center to start the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night, breaking of Texas left-hander Jacob Latz’s no-hit bid.

The Rangers lead 4-0.

The 29-year-old Latz has walked two and struck out four — including the last three hitters of the fifth inning. This is only the third start of Latz’s career. He’s coming off his longest outing in the majors — 5 2/3 innings of relief in a loss to Kansas City on Thursday.

The Orioles went hitless for seven innings against Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt on Saturday before Gary Sanchez finally singled in the eighth off reliever JT Brubaker.

Laureano’s hit came on Latz’s 84th pitch, which matched his career high. There was a meeting on the mound afterward, but he remained in the game. He also threw 84 pitches in a start against Cleveland on Aug. 25, 2021.

Texas scored three runs in the fourth off starter Charlie Morton.

