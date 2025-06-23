Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles try to keep…

Orioles try to keep home win streak going, host the Rangers

The Associated Press

June 23, 2025, 1:43 PM

Texas Rangers (38-40, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (33-44, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Patrick Corbin (4-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Orioles: Trevor Rogers (0-0, 3.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -132, Rangers +111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Texas Rangers.

Baltimore is 16-19 in home games and 33-44 overall. The Orioles have a 15-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas is 15-24 on the road and 38-40 overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.24 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 11 doubles and 12 home runs for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 7 for 35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 RBIs for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 16 for 44 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

Rangers: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Maverick Handley: day-to-day (head), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Westburg: day-to-day (fingers), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up