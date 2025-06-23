Orioles try to keep home win streak going, host the Rangers

The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Texas Rangers.

Texas Rangers (38-40, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (33-44, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Patrick Corbin (4-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Orioles: Trevor Rogers (0-0, 3.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -132, Rangers +111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Baltimore is 16-19 in home games and 33-44 overall. The Orioles have a 15-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas is 15-24 on the road and 38-40 overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.24 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 11 doubles and 12 home runs for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 7 for 35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 RBIs for the Rangers. Josh Smith is 16 for 44 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

Rangers: 6-4, .250 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Maverick Handley: day-to-day (head), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Westburg: day-to-day (fingers), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

