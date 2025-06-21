Orioles scratch catcher Adley Rutschman against Yankees because of left abdominal tightness

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was scratched shortly before Friday’s game against the New York Yankees because of left abdominal tightness.

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman hits a three-run home run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(AP/Jeffrey Phelps) NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was scratched shortly before Friday's game against the New York Yankees because of left abdominal tightness.

Rutschman was slated to serve as the designated hitter and bat second before getting removed from the lineup about 20 minutes before the opener of a three-game series. After feeling pain during batting practice, trainer Scott Barringer recommended Rutschman should be scratched.

“During (batting practice), it flared up,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said after Baltimore’s 5-3 win. “A smart trainer, a smart guy, been around this a long time. Pulled the plug right away just to make sure and then we’ll get it checked out. We’ll have more information tomorrow.”

Jackson Holliday replaced Rutschman as the DH and batted leadoff. Jordan Westburg moved from the leadoff spot to second in Baltimore’s revised lineup.

Rutschman is hitting .227 with eight homers and 20 RBIs in 68 games this season.

The top overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft is hitting .309 (17 for 55) in his last 15 games after hitting .182 (16 for 88) in his previous 25.

