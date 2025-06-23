Orioles place catcher Maverick Handley on concussion injured list a day after collision at plate

The Baltimore Orioles placed catcher Maverick Handley on the seven-day concussion injured list a day after he was knocked over in a collision at the plate.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Maverick Handley reacts after colliding with New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 22, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP/Pamela Smith)

The Orioles announced the move Monday ahead of their game against the Texas Rangers. Baltimore also selected the contract of catcher Chadwick Tromp from Triple-A Norfolk and transferred infielder Ryan Mountcastle to the 60-day injured list because of a strained right hamstring.

Handley was hurt in the second inning Sunday against the New York Yankees when Jazz Chisholm Jr. tried to score on DJ LeMahieu’s single to left. Outfielder Colton Cowser’s throw was up the third-base line and Handley moved over to field the ball. He reached for the ball just as Chisholm ran past him. Chisholm attempted to veer inside, but couldn’t avoid the collision and Handley was spun by the contact.

The 27-year-old Handley left the game after a discussion with interim manager Tony Mansolino and head athletic trainer Scott Barringer. Baltimore replaced Handley with former Yankees player Gary Sánchez.

Handley made his major league debut on April 29.

The Orioles remain without All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, who strained his left oblique and is on the injured list for the first time in his major league career.

