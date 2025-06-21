Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman placed on IL for 1st time in his career because of oblique strain

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was placed on the injured list Saturday for the first time in his career because of a strained left oblique.

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was placed on the injured list Saturday for the first time in his career because of a strained left oblique.

The 27-year-old Rutschman had an MRI on Saturday morning and the Orioles announced the move about 15 minutes before their game against the Yankees.

“Something that’s not good, but tomorrow I’ll have more information on that,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said after a 9-0 loss to the Yankees. “I didn’t have time with the early game and how late he got in the tube this morning. Everything is happening too close to the game to get the exact information but tommorow I’ll find out for you.”

Rutschman was in Baltimore’s original lineup Friday as the designated hitter before feeling pain during batting practice and being scratched. The Orioles recalled Maverick Handley, who will serve as the backup to Gary Sánchez until Rutschman returns.

Rutschman is hitting .227 with eight homers and 20 RBIs in 68 games this season. He is the 10th Oriole currently on the injured list in a group that includes Ryan Mountcastle, Tyler O’Neill and Grayson Rodriguez.

The top overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft is hitting .309 (17 for 55) in his last 15 games after hitting .182 (16 for 88) in his previous 25.

Rutschman has been among the more durable catchers in the majors. After playing 113 games following his debut in May 2022, he appeared in 154 games in 2023 and 148 last season.

Handley is 3 for 40 in 15 games with the Orioles this season. In 17 games with Triple-A Norfolk, Handley is hitting .322 with one home run and 5 RBIs.

