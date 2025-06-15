Gary Sánchez hits a grand slam and the Orioles complete sweep of Angels with 11-2 rout

Gary Sánchez hit a seventh-inning grand slam, Ramón Urías and Jordan Westburg also homered, and the Baltimore Orioles completed a three-game sweep with a 11-2 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Angels.

Cade Povich earned his first victory since April 24 as Baltimore secured its third sweep of the season, all in its last five series. The Orioles (30-40) are within 10 games of .500 for the first time since they were 15-25.

Nolan Schanuel homered for Los Angeles.

Baltimore took a 3-2 lead against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (2-6) on Ramón Laureano’s RBI single in the fourth, and then chased Kikuchi in the sixth. Sánchez hit a two-out single and then came around when Kikuchi flung Cedric Mullins’ bunt single down the right-field line. Coby Mayo followed with an RBI double.

Sánchez broke the game open with his sixth career grand slam and first since Aug. 15, 2023. The catcher ripped Connor Brogdon’s two-out fastball to left-center for Baltimore’s third grand slam of the season and first since May 14.

Povich (2-5) came out of the bullpen for the first time in 29 career outings. He threw 3 2/3 shutout innings after replacing opener Scott Blewett.

Schanuel hit a solo homer in the first for Los Angeles, and Urías responded with a two-run shot later in the inning. Westburg hit a two-run homer in the eighth.

Kikuchi allowed a season-high five runs — three earned — and struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Orioles reliever Seranthony Domínguez entered with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh and struck out Jo Adell and pinch hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. to preserve a 5-2 lead.

Key stat

Baltimore improved to 20-6 against the Angels since 2022, including 5-1 this season.

Up next

Los Angeles RHP José Soriano (4-5, 3.86 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series Monday at the New York Yankees. Baltimore has not announced its pitching plans for a four-game series at Tampa Bay starting Monday.

