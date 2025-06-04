Colton Cowser homers in return from broken thumb as the Orioles beat the Mariners 5-1

Colton Cowser homered in his first game since being activated from the 60-day injured list as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)(AP/Matt Krohn)

Cowser, who hadn’t played in a major league game since March 30 due to a broken left thumb, cranked a solo shot to left field in the sixth inning for his second home run. It was Cowser’s first home run since March 29, and came shortly after Mariners right-hander George Kirby (0-3) exited after taking a line drive off his face.

The Orioles tagged Kirby for two runs, one in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Ramón Urías and another in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Ryan O’Hearn. Baltimore added two more run in the ninth inning.

Orioles right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (5-3), meanwhile, was superb. The 35-year-old rookie yielded just one run across seven innings, with the lone blemish being a solo home run by Seattle first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

The Mariners struggled against the Orioles’ bullpen before dropping their 27th game of the season.

Key moment

With two outs in the fifth inning, Kirby threw a fastball inside to Urías, which he promptly ripped right back up the middle. The baseball made contact with Kirby’s face, and he immediately jogged off the field as blood flowed from his mouth. Kirby did not return for the sixth inning.

Key stat

Cowser has reached base safely in all seven career games against Seattle. He’s gone 8 for 20 against the Mariners with two doubles, three RBIs and seven walks.

Up next

Seattle right-hander Emerson Hancock (2-2, 5.64 ERA) starts Wednesday. Right-hander Cade Povich (1-4, 5.29) will start for the Orioles in the second game of the three-game set.

