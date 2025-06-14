Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

The Baltimore Orioles take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles Angels (33-35, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-40, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-3, 3.99 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4, 3.23 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -160, Angels +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Baltimore has gone 14-19 in home games and 28-40 overall. The Orioles are 17-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has an 18-19 record on the road and a 33-35 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Hearn has 10 home runs, 24 walks and 27 RBIs while hitting .310 for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 13 for 38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 12 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs while hitting .204 for the Angels. Jo Adell is 11 for 34 with six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels: 7-3, .240 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Colton Cowser: day-to-day (soreness), Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.