Twins and Orioles to play Wednesday doubleheader after weather postpones Tuesday’s game

BALTIMORE (AP) — The opener of a three-game series between the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday was postponed because of rain.
The game will be made up as a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday with the first game starting at 12:05 p.m. EDT.
Minnesota right-hander Bailey Ober will face Baltimore right-hander Dean Kremer in the opener. Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson, who was scheduled to pitch Tuesday, is expected to start the second game Wednesday. The Orioles hadn’t announced a starter for that one.
The Twins have won eight straight after beating the San Francisco Giants 7-6 on Sunday. The Orioles are last in the AL East.
