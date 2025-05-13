Twins and Orioles to play Wednesday doubleheader after weather postpones Tuesday’s game

The opener of a three-game series between the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday was postponed because of inclement weather.

The tarp covers the infield as the baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins was postponed due to weather, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Baltimore, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass)

The game will be made up as a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday with the first game starting at 12:05 p.m. EDT.

Minnesota right-hander Bailey Ober will face Baltimore right-hander Dean Kremer in the opener. Twins right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson, who was scheduled to pitch Tuesday, is expected to start the second game Wednesday. The Orioles hadn’t announced a starter for that one.

The Twins have won eight straight after beating the San Francisco Giants 7-6 on Sunday. The Orioles are last in the AL East.

