Orioles-Red Sox series opener postponed by rain. Doubleheader scheduled for Friday

BOSTON (AP) — The opener of a four-game series between the AL East rival Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox was postponed because of steady rainfall expected to continue throughout Thursday evening.

It will be made up as the first half of a split doubleheader on Friday. The first game is set for 1:35 p.m., with Friday’s regularly scheduled game remaining at 7:10 p.m. Tickets for Thursday’s game will still be valid for the Friday’s first game.

The Orioles enter the series coming off snapping an eight-game losing streak via an 8-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. The Red Sox are coming off a 5-1 loss on Wednesday to the New York Mets, which was the final game of a three-game series in which Boston won the first two games.

It’s unclear whether the teams will stick with their planned starters. Orioles left-hander Cade Povich (1-3, 5.23 ERA) was set to be on the mound for Baltimore. Boston right-hander Lucas Giolito (1-1, 7.08) was scheduled to start for the Red Sox.

