Orioles place 1B Ryan Mountcastle on the injured list with a hamstring strain

BALTMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed Ryan Mountcastle on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Saturday, a day after the first baseman left in the eighth inning of a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox with discomfort.

Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Mountcastle had an MRI. “Just hopeful that it’s not too bad,” Mansolino said.

Mountcastle, who is hitting .246 with two homers and 15 RBIs, is the second Orioles player in as many days to go on the injured list with a hamstring strain after Cedric Mullins did so Friday.

Mountcastle is one of five players from Baltimore’s opening day lineup who are currently on the injured list, joining Mullins, outfielders Colton Cowser and Tyler O’Neill, and infielder Jordan Westburg.

Both Cowser and Westburg are currently on rehabilitation assignments at Triple-A Norfolk.

The Orioles recalled infielder Coby Mayo from Norfolk to take Mountcastle’s roster spot. Mansolino said Mayo, who was in Baltimore’s lineup Saturday as the designated hitter, could see time at first base.

Baltimore also selected the contract of outfielder Jordyn Adams from Norfolk and designated catcher Chadwick Tromp for assignment.

