Orioles OF Ramón Laureano spikes helmet after called 3rd strike, gets ejected against Twins

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles outfielder Ramón Laureano was ejected from the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Minnesota after reacting angrily to a called third strike in the sixth inning.

Laureano was called out on a 3-2 pitch, then spiked his helmet to the ground. The Baltimore hitter was quickly tossed by plate umpire James Hoye.

Laureano is batting .192 this season after going 0 for 3 in the game. He also struck out to end the fourth.

