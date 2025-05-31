Orioles face the White Sox leading series 1-0

The Baltimore Orioles face the Chicago White Sox, leading the series 1-0. It is the second meeting between these teams this season.

Chicago White Sox (18-39, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (20-36, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (2-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-5, 5.02 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -194, White Sox +161; over/under is 9 runs

Baltimore is 20-36 overall and 10-17 in home games. The Orioles have hit 60 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Chicago is 18-39 overall and 6-24 in road games. The White Sox have a 12-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Hearn has nine home runs, 22 walks and 21 RBIs while hitting .335 for the Orioles. Jackson Holliday is 12 for 47 with three doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Lenyn Sosa has 10 doubles and four home runs for the White Sox. Miguel Vargas is 10 for 41 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ramon Laureano: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Cowser: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (knee), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (lat), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

