Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman leaves game vs. Red Sox after taking foul ball off mask

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman left Sunday’s game against the Red Sox in the top of the fifth after taking a hard foul ball off his mask two innings earlier.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) is greeted by catcher Adley Rutschman during the middle of the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, March, 30, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) is greeted by catcher Adley Rutschman during the middle of the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, March, 30, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) BOSTON (AP) — Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman left Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox in the top of the fifth inning after taking a hard foul ball off his mask two innings earlier.

“Took him out as a precaution. We’re just going to monitor and evaluate over the next 24 hours and we’ll go from there,” Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said after Baltimore beat the Red Sox 5-1 to split a four-game series.

In the third, Rafael Devers’ foul ball slammed directly into Rutschman’s mask. The catcher dropped his head for a moment while plate umpire Emil Jimenez politely walked the ball out to pitcher Dean Kremer so Rutschman could have some time to recover.

Mansolino was asked if Rutschman was in the concussion protocol and said: “It’s just a precaution at the moment.”

Rutschman was replaced by Maverick Handley.

Kremer thought Rutschman seemed all right when he spoke to him.

“Getting hit with a baseball does not feel good, I promise, whether you have protection on or not,” he said. “I think he’s doing OK. He seems OK. But, again, I’m not a medical professional. It’s not up to me. I think he’s OK.”

