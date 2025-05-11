Maverick Handley’s first 2 career RBIs help Orioles past Angels 7-3 for series win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer during Baltimore’s four-run sixth inning, and Maverick Handley got his…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer during Baltimore’s four-run sixth inning, and Maverick Handley got his first two career RBIs in the Orioles’ 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Zach Eflin (3-1) pitched five innings of two-run ball in his return from a monthlong injury absence for the Orioles, who took two of three in this weekend series between last-place clubs. Baltimore finished its road trip by winning for only the second time in eight games.

Handley, the Orioles’ 27-year-old backup catcher, was playing in his fourth major league game. He drove in Emmanuel Rivera with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and his sacrifice bunt brought in Rivera again in the sixth.

Matthew Lugo hit his first career homer as a pinch-hitter in the ninth for the Halos, who went 4-6 on their 10-game homestand.

Tyler Anderson (2-1) yielded one earned run over five innings for the Angels, who committed two errors and several other fielding gaffes.

Adley Rutschman got credit for an RBI triple in the first when Taylor Ward lost his simple fly ball in the sun. Ward atoned later in the first, driving in Jorge Soler with a double and scoring on Logan O’Hoppe’s single.

Ryan Mountcastle had an RBI single in the fifth after the Angels walked Tyler O’Neill to get to him.

Key moment

Eflin had rough spots in his first start since April 7, yielding five hits and two walks, but he struck out five and provided a decent outing for a team struggling with its patchwork rotation.

Key stat

Handley’s RBI sacrifice bunt was the Orioles’ first since 2021.

Up next

Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 3.83 ERA) takes his ninth shot at winning a game for his new team when the Angels visit the Padres on Monday. Cade Povich (1-3, 5.55 ERA) pitches at Camden Yards on Tuesday when the Orioles host Minnesota.

