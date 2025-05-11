Matthew Lugo’s RBI triple for his first major league hit propels Angels past Orioles, 5-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Lugo had an RBI triple in the fourth inning for his first major league hit,…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Lugo had an RBI triple in the fourth inning for his first major league hit, and Jo Adell homered in the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-5) ended his five-start losing streak for the Angels, yielding one run on four hits and four walks while pitching into the sixth inning in this meeting of last-place clubs.

Ramón Laureano homered and Ryan Mountcastle had an RBI double for the Orioles, who have lost six of seven. Baltimore was held to six hits by five Angels pitchers.

Lugo, who made his MLB debut as a pinch-runner Friday, went 1 for 4 in his first career start. Carlos Beltrán’s nephew, a former second-round pick by Boston, is the third of four prospects acquired last year for reliever Luis García to play for the Angels.

Kyle Gibson (0-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks in his third start in Baltimore’s injury-plagued rotation. The veteran has yet to record an out in the fifth inning for the Orioles.

The Angels got three singles on Gibson’s first seven pitches and scored twice in the first.

Luis Rengifo had a bases-loaded RBI groundout in the fifth while the Angels chased Gibson.

Gunnar Henderson singled and scored Baltimore’s first run on Mountcastle’s two-out double in the sixth.

Key moment

Right after Adell hit his third homer in five games in the fourth, Kyren Paris singled and scored on Lugo’s 399-foot triple to deep center.

Key stat

Laureano got his first career pinch-hit homer leading off the ninth. It was Baltimore’s first since June 6 last season.

Up next

The Angels’ Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.68 ERA) starts Sunday. The Orioles are expected to counter with Zach Eflin (2-1, 3.00) in his return from a month on the injured list with a strained back muscle.

