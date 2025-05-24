Devers takes over major league lead with 47 RBIs after driving in 8 runs in 19-5 rout of Orioles

Rafael Devers had a career-high eight RBIs, hitting a three-run homer in the sixth inning a grand slam in a 13-run eighth in a 19-5 Boston Red Sox rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Friday that gave him a major league-leading 47 RBIs.

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers had a career-high eight RBIs, hitting a three-run homer in the sixth inning a grand slam in a 13-run eighth in a 19-5 Boston Red Sox rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Friday that gave him a major league-leading 47 RBIs.

Boston trailed 2-1 entering the sixth, when Ceddanne Rafaela hit an RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez, Jarren Duran had an RBI single against Gregory Soto and Devers followed with his fifth homer in 10 career at-bats against Soto.

Devers had four hits and leads the major leagues with 47 RBIs. He hit his seventh career slam and his second in a six-day span. The drive came off rookie infielder Emmanuel Rivera, who gave up eight runs and got three outs, leaving him with a 72.00 ERA. Devers hit an RBI single earlier in the inning against Cionel Pérez.

Devers had started the season 0 for 19 with 15 strikeouts.

“The bat has spoken loud and clear since he’s gotten here,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “You keep looking at the numbers and he’s having an outstanding season. He keeps working at it. There were some flaws early on. Spring training wasn’t perfect, but little by little, he’s been building his swing.”

Devers leads the Red Sox with 12 home runs. His eighth RBIs were the most in a game for a Boston player since Mookie Betts had eight against Toronto on July 2, 2015.

“Everyone was surprised when he got off to a slow start, but we know the type of player that he is and the numbers he can put up,” Red Sox starter Brayan Bello said.

The second game of the doubleheader was rained out and scheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. Devers did not speak with reporters.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.