Wynns leads Reds against the Marlins following 6-hit game

The Associated Press

April 21, 2025, 4:06 AM

Cincinnati Reds (11-11, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (9-12, third in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-0); Marlins: Max Meyer (1-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -131, Marlins +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins after Austin Wynns had six hits on Sunday in a 24-2 win over the Orioles.

Miami has gone 6-7 at home and 9-12 overall. The Marlins have an 8-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 5-5 record in road games and an 11-11 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .396 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI for the Marlins. Matt Mervis is 6-for-32 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Gavin Lux has a .319 batting average to lead the Reds, and has five doubles. TJ Friedl is 13-for-41 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .285 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (hand), Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

