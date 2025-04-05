Royals beat Orioles 8-2 behind 3 RBIs apiece from Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino

Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino each had three RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on a rainy Friday night.

Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia singles during the sixth inning in Game 4 of an American League Division baseball playoff series against the New York Yankees Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP/Charlie Riedel) Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia singles during the sixth inning in Game 4 of an American League Division baseball playoff series against the New York Yankees Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP/Charlie Riedel) KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino each had three RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on a rainy Friday night.

The Royals broke it open in eighth inning, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring five times.

Garcia ripped a double down the left-field line to score Mark Canha and give Kansas City a 4-2 lead. Kyle Isbel followed with a bunt to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who underhanded it to the plate, but Garcia beat the throw to make it 5-2.

Pasquantino gave the Royals a six-run lead on a bloop single that cleared the bases.

Kansas City starter Seth Lugo (1-0) went six innings, allowing two runs (one earned).

Dean Kremer (1-1) went 4 1/3 innings in the start for Baltimore, allowing eight hits and three runs (two earned).

Baltimore ended its string of five straight series-opening wins dating to last September.

Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who started the season on the injured list, made his 2025 debut for Baltimore and went 1 for 4.

Kansas City opened the scoring in the first when Salvador Perez sent a high fly ball to left with two outs that Heston Kjerstad misplayed, allowing Bobby Witt Jr. to score.

Key moment

The Royals took advantage of an error and a wild pitch in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead. Garcia singled up the middle to score Perez and Cavan Biggio.

Key stats

The Royals have scored 18 of their 31 runs this season in the seventh inning or later.

The Orioles have not recorded a save through the first eight games of a season for the first time since 2003.

Up next

Orioles RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (0-1, 4.50) goes against Royals RHP Michael Wacha (0-1, 2.25) on Saturday.

