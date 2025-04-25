Orioles visit the Tigers to open 3-game series

The Detroit Tigers host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series.

Baltimore Orioles (10-14, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (15-10, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Brandon Young (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Tigers: Casey Mize (3-1, 2.22 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -129, Orioles +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Detroit has a 10-3 record at home and a 15-10 record overall. The Tigers are 12-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Baltimore is 10-14 overall and 5-8 in road games. The Orioles have a 6-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach McKinstry has two doubles, three triples, a home run and 12 RBI while hitting .311 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 15-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has five doubles, six home runs and 20 RBI for the Orioles. Heston Kjerstad is 7-for-28 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .207 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: John Fulboam Brebbia: 15-Day IL (tricep), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (ankle), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Jake Rogers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Miller Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (lat), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colton Cowser: 10-Day IL (thumb), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chayce McDermott: 15-Day IL (lat), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

