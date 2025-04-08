Orioles right-hander Zach Eflin feeling good a day after leaving game with shoulder fatigue

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Zach Eflin woke up feeling good, a day after leaving a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with shoulder fatigue.

The Orioles are still awaiting results from an MRI performed Tuesday.

“Really encouraging news that he felt really good waking up this morning,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Didn’t feel the soreness as bad, and those are positive signs there. … We’re keeping our fingers crossed.

Eflin gave up just one run on four hits over six innings but his velocity dipped in the sixth. The 30-year-old mentioned the fatigue to manager Brandon Hyde between innings, which was enough to shut him down for the evening.

The Orioles beat the Diamondbacks 5-1. Eflin threw 73 pitches. He is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA through three starts this season.

Baltimore already has lost key reliever Albert Suárez for a couple of months after the right-hander was moved to the 60-day injured list on Monday with a shoulder injury.

Eflin was 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA over nine starts for the Orioles last season after being acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

