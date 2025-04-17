O’Hearn’s go-ahead, 3-run homer lifts Orioles over Guardians 6-2 for 1st series win this year

Ryan O'Hearn hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-2 on Thursday night for their first series win in six tries this season.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the third inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-2 on Thursday night for their first series win in six tries this season.

Gunnar Henderson added his first homer of the season and Heston Kjerstad also connected off Guardians ace Tanner Bibee (1-2) as the Orioles (8-10) won consecutive games for the first time this year.

Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings, falling behind 2-1 when Daniel Schneeman and Austin Hedges hit consecutive homers starting the third.

Bibee gave up six runs, five hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings. His ERA rose to 5.85.

Cleveland has lost three of four following a five-game winning streak,

O’Hearn’s home run put Baltimore ahead 4-2 and Kjerstad added a two-run drive in the sixth.

Key Moment

After connecting for his second home run on Wednesday, O’Hearn’s third came on the first pitch of his second at-bat against Bibee, a 95.6 mph fastball on the inner half that he drove off the top of the wall in right-center. The home run call was upheld following a video review.

Key Stat

O’Hearn’s shot was the first hit Bibee had allowed with a runner in scoring position this season. Bibee has a 3.20 career ERA in games following a Cleveland loss.

Up Next

Guardians: RHP Luis Ortiz (1-2, 6.06) starts Friday night at Pittsburgh and RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2, 6.23).

Orioles: LHP Cade Povich (0-1, 3.60) opens the final series of a nine-game, 10-day homestand on Friday against Cincinnati RHP Andrew Abbott (1-0, 1.80).

