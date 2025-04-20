Noelvi Marte hits first career grand slam as Reds crush Orioles 24-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Noelvi Marte had seven RBIs and hit his first career grand slam with a drive off infielder…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Noelvi Marte had seven RBIs and hit his first career grand slam with a drive off infielder Jorge Mateo, Austin Wynn had a career-high six RBIs and the Cincinnati Reds scored their most runs in 26 years in a 24-2 route of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Marte finished with five hits, including his eighth-inning homer off Mateo. Wynn hit a three-run homer in the ninth off catcher Gary Sánchez.

Cincinnati scored its most runs since a 24-12 win at Colorado on May 19, 1999, and finished with 25 hits.

Baltimore allowed its most runs since a 30-3 loss to Texas on Aug. 22, 2007.

Marte, the No. 8 hitter, and Wynn, batting ninth, combined for 11 hits, the most from the final two spots in a batting order since at least 1901. Their 13 RBIs tied for second-most since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920.

Austin Hays was 4 for 6 and finished his first series against his former team 8 for 14 with five RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz started a seven-run third with a home run off Charlie Morton (0-5), who allowed seven runs, seven hits and four walks over 2 1/3 innings in his shortest outing since September 2023.

Taylor Rogers (1-0) worked the fifth inning of a bullpen game for the Reds, and Randy Wynne pitched three innings for his first career save.

Adley Rutschman homered late for Baltimore.

YANKEES 4, RAYS 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Max Fried lost a no-hit bid in the eighth inning when the official scorer changed an earlier decision to a hit, and New York went on to beat Tampa Bay in a game that featured manager Aaron Boone’s first ejection of the season.

Rookie Chandler Simpson hit a grounder into the hole between first and second with one out in the sixth and reached when the ball bounced off the glove of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

Official scorer Bill Mathews at first called the play an error,

Fried was hitless through seven innings and was about to throw his first pitch of the eighth when Mathews announced he changed the decision to an error. Mathews said he looked at several video replays and determined Simpson would have beaten any throw to first.

Jake Mangum then led off the eighth with a clean single to center. Fried (4-0) allowed two hits in 7 2/3 innings as the Yankees won for the fifth time in six games.

Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger and Austin Wells hit solo homers. Aaron Judge hit a long drive in the eighth that the Yankees thought was a home run but was ruled foul, a decision upheld by a video review.

Tampa Bay is 10-9, including 9-10 at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees spring training home that is being used by the Rays because of hurricane damage at Tropicana Field. The Rays have been shut out in three of their last five games.

Fernando Cruz finished the two-hitter for his second save.

Ryan Pepiot (1-3) gave up three runs and six hits in six innings.

MARINERS 8, BLUE JAYS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Cal Raleigh and Rowdy Tellez each hit two-run homers, Dylan Moore added a solo shot and Seattle beat Toronto to win its three-game series.

Raleigh has nine home runs, tying him with Athletics first baseman Tyler Soderstrom for the major league lead.

The Mariners are 3-0 in series-deciding games.

Luis Castillo (2-2) matched a career high by allowing 10 hits in five innings but won for the first time in three starts. Castillo allowed three runs, walked two and struck out five.

Seattle needed eight pitches to take a 3-0 lead before Toronto recorded an out in the first inning. Moore homered to begin the game, his fifth, and Julio Rodríguez doubled before Raleigh connected.

In the second, Randy Arozarena had a two-run single and Mitch Garver’s base hit made it 6-0.

Blue Jays left-hander Easton Lucas (2-2) allowed six runs in 1 2/3 innings, before right-hander Paxton Schultz came on for his major league debut and struck out eight in 4 1/3 shutout innings.

Schultz was selected from Triple-A Buffalo before Sunday’s game. Toronto also recalled right-hander Dillon Tate, who gave up Tellez’s homer in the seventh.

Tellez homered against his former team in all three games of the series. His only other homer this season came April 11 against Texas.

BRAVES 6, TWINS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson and Drake Baldwin hit two-run homers, Grant Holmes allowed only one run and Atlanta beat Minnesota to complete a three-game sweep.

Marcell Ozuna also homered off Joe Ryan (1-3), who allowed six runs and eight hits and one walk in five innings.

Byron Buxton had two hits, including a home run off right-hander Enyel De Los Santos, for Minnesota.

The Braves had not won back-to-back games before sweeping the Twins.

Atlanta’s first winning streak of the season came in Alex Verdugo’s first three starts as Atlanta’s left fielder and leadoff hitter. Verdugo had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in the go-ahead run in Saturday night’s 4-3 win and had one hit on Sunday.

Holmes (2-1) pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

CHICAGO 8, RED SOX 4

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run homer, pinch-hitter Edgar Quero added a go-ahead, two-run single and Chicago White snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over Boston, ending its worst road start in team history.

Matt Thaiss added two-run shot for Chicago, which lost its first eight road games.

Wilyer Abreu hit a three-run homer for the Red Sox, who had their four-game win streak halted.

After pinch-hitter Brooks Baldwin’s run-scoring safety squeeze sliced it to 4-3 in the seventh, Quero delivered his single up the middle.

Coming off the worst start by a Red Sox pitcher in nearly 63 years when he gave up 12 runs in just 2 1/3 innings at Tampa Bay on Monday, Tanner Houck allowed Thaiss’ wind-aided two-run homer in the first inning before putting up zero runs over the next five.

Brandon Eisert (1-0) got five outs to earn his first major-league victory.

Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly (1-1) didn’t retire a batter and was charged with three runs.

Abreu’s shot into Chicago’s bullpen off Sean Burke made it 3-2 in the first.

The 25-year-old Burke, who grew up an about an hour away in Sutton, Massachusetts, gave up four runs, one earned, over five innings.

METS 7, CARDINALS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo robbed Jordan Walker of a home run in the sixth inning and singled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh as New York beat St. Louis for its first four-game sweep of the Cardinals in 39 years.

Francisco Lindor had three hits, including a leadoff homer, and the Mets completed a four-game sweep of St. Louis at home for the first time in franchise history. The club’s previous three four-game sweeps against the Cardinals came in St. Louis, the most recent in April 1986.

Juan Soto had three RBIs, including a two-run double to cap a three-run eighth that made it 7-3. New York improved to 9-1 at home and won its eighth straight meeting with the Cardinals, equaling the longest winning streak versus St. Louis in team annals.

JoJo Romero (1-2) took the loss in relief for the Cardinals, who fell to 1-9 on the road and were swept in a four-game series for the first time since June 2021 against Cincinnati at home.

After trailing 3-0, the Cardinals got a run in the sixth against starter Clay Holmes and tied it with two outs in the seventh when rookie Thomas Saggese delivered a two-run double on the first pitch from reliever José Buttó (2-0).

Lindor launched Sonny Gray’s fourth pitch into the second deck in right field for his 22nd career leadoff homer and second this season.

A single by Lindor set up Soto’s shallow sacrifice fly in the third, and Pete Alonso added a two-out RBI single in the fifth.

ROYALS 4, TIGERS 3, 10 INNINGS

DETROIT (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and Kansas City beat Detroit to stop a six-game losing streak.

With the score 3-3, Jonathan India’s groundout off Tyler Holton (1-2) advanced automatic runner Drew Waters to third, and Witt hit a 280-foot fly to left. Waters scored headfirst ahead of Riley Greene’s throw.

Carlos Estévez (1-0) intentionally walked Greene to put runners on the corners with two outs in the bottom half, then retired Dillon Dingler on a popup.

Kansas City went 2-8 on its trip and is 9-14. Detroit had won three straight.

GUARDIANS 5, PIRATES 4, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steven Kwan and Kyle Manzardo hit two-run homers and Manzardo added a sacrifice fly in the 10th to rally Cleveland to a victory over Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep.

Manzardo drove in Jhonkensy Noel, who started the inning at second, with a one-out fly to left off Dennis Santana (0-1).

The Pirates (8-15) rallied for three runs in the ninth off Emmanuel Clase (3-0), who was going for his third straight save in the series.

Clase surrendered a two-run double to Adam Frazier before Ke’Bryan Hayes tied it with an RBI single. AndrewMcCutchen hit into an inning-ending double play on Clase’s 30th pitch.

Kwan followed Brayan Rocchio’s leadoff single in the third with a shot down the right-field line off Pirates starter Mitch Keller for his fourth home run and a 2-0 lead.

Manzardo homered for the second straight game in the seventh inning, connecting off Joey Wentz for his sixth after Ramírez singled with two outs and stole second.

Pittsburgh pulled within 2-1 in the sixth on an RBI double by McCutchen.

BREWERS 14, ATHLETICS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rhys Hoskins went 3 for 5 with a homer, four RBIs and one of Milwaukee’s franchise-record nine steals and Logan Henderson recorded nine strikeouts in his major league debut as Milwaukee trounced the Athletics.

Brice Turang scored three runs and stole three bases to help the Brewers win the rubber match of this series. Christian Yelich also scored three runs. Sal Frelick was 3 for 4 with two steals.

The Brewers finished a 4-2 homestand before beginning a season-long, 10-game road trip.

Milwaukee stole six bases in the first inning, the most by any team in a single inning since at least 1961 according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Brewers had all nine of their steals in the first four innings to shatter the team’s 33-year-old single-game record.

Henderson (1-0) allowed just three hits and one run in six innings. The lone run he allowed came on Seth Brown’s homer in the fifth.

Tyler Alexander pitched three innings of shutout relief for his first career save.

Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs (3-2) left in the fourth inning with soreness in his right hamstring.

MARLINS 7, PHILLIES 5, 10 INNINGS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Javier Sanoja hit his first major league home run, had five RBIs and Miami rallied to defeat Philadelphia.

Sanoja, who was starting in place of injured outfielder Griffin Conine, hit a 1-1 sweeper from Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering into the left field seats for a three-run homer to give the Marlins a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning.

The Marlins fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, but scrapped their way back. Sanoja hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning and scored a run on an error by Philadelphia second baseman Bryson Stott in the seventh inning. He added an RBI single in the 10th inning to complete his first three-hit game in his career.

Kyle Stowers drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the 10th.

Calvin Faucher pitched a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first win of the season. Jesus Tinoco tossed a 1-2-3 10th inning for his first save.

Bryce Harper had a two-run double while Nick Castellanos, Cal Stevenson and Rafael Marchan all had RBI singles for Philadelphia.

DODGERS 1, RANGERS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Freddie Freeman broke up a scoreless game with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly and six Dodgers relievers completed the shutout after starter Tyler Glasnow left with lower leg cramps one pitch into the fifth inning as Los Angeles beat Texas.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani returned to the Dodgers’ lineup after missing the series’ previous two games, activated off the paternity list after his wife gave birth to the couple’s first child in Southern California. Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk that helped produce the game’s only run.

Pinch-hitter Will Smith led off the Dodgers’ eighth against Chris Martin (0-3) with a single, the Dodgers’ third and last hit of the game. Smith advanced to second on Ohtani’s walk, moved to third on a deep fly out to right field, and scored on Freeman’s fly to deep left.

Anthony Banda, Ben Casparius (2-0), Jack Dreyer, Evan Phillips and Tanner Scott combined for five shutout innings. Scott earned his eighth save.

Wyatt Langford, who returned to Texas’ lineup after missing nine games with a mild oblique strain, was thrown out trying to steal second base to end the game. The Rangers’ challenge was denied.

Glasnow was visited by manager Dave Roberts and trainer Thomas Albert during the fourth inning but stayed in the game.

Rangers starter Tyler Mahle pitched seven scoreless innings allowing two hits, striking four and walking three.

NATIONALS 3, ROCKIES 2, 1ST GAME

ROCKIES 3, NATIONALS 1, 2ND GAME

DENVER (AP) — Jake Irvin struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings, and Washington beat Colorado in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Antonio Senzatela pitched six strong inning to get his first win in nearly three years, and Colorado beat Washington in the second game of a doubleheader to snap their eight-game losing streak.

Senzatela (1-3), who missed 16 months from May 2023-September 2024 due to a torn ACL and Tommy John surgery, got his first win since June 19, 2022. Sunday night was his eighth start since his return last fall.

He gave up a run on Nathaniel Lowe’s RBI single in the first, one of three hits for Lowe, but scattered five hits before leaving.

Mickey Moniak’s two-run triple in the fourth inning gave Colorado the lead and Nick Martini’s pinch-hit groundout drove in Jordan Beck in the eighth made it a two-run game.

Nationals rookie Brad Lord (0-2) allowed two runs on five hits in four innings.

Tyler Kinley picked up his first save.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, CUBS 2, 11 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Naylor’s third hit of the game drove in automatic runner Geraldo Perdomo in the 11th inning with the go-ahead run and Arizona defeated Chicago to avoid a series sweep.

Naylor grounded a single to right for his second RBI. The top of 11th ended when Naylor tried to steal home and was thrown out by reliever Jordan Wicks (0-1).

Shelby Miller (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings and for Drey Jameson tossed a 1-2-3 11th for his first save.

In a game twice delayed by rain for a total of 98 minutes, the teams exchanged runs in the 10th.

Chicago automatic runner Dansby Swanson scored from second on Nico Hoerner’s single to tie it at 2. Tim Tawa came home from second in the top half when Hoerner couldn’t handle reliever Wick’s throw on a sacrifice bunt.

Michael Busch had an RBI. The Diamondbacks limited the Cubs, who lead the majors with 145 runs, to four hits.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly allowed one run and two over 5 2/3 innings. He left with right leg cramping after retiring 16 hitters in a row.

ANGELS 5, GIANTS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell had a bases-clearing double in a four-run ninth inning against San Francisco closer Ryan Walker and Los Angeles rallied to beat the Giants, spoiling the day for Justin Verlander in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Verlander was in line for his first victory in his fifth start with the Giants leading 4-1. But Walker (0-1) walked Mike Trout leading off and Jorge Soler followed with a single. Logan O’Hoppe had a one-out hit to load the bases before Walker hit Zach Neto to force in a run. Adell hit a 1-2 pitch down the left-field line.

Verlander allowed just two hits and a run in six innings with six strikeouts. He fanned Trout twice on 96- and 97-mph fastballs.

Yusei Kikuchi allowed an unearned run in 5 1/3 innings for the Angels. He was in line for the loss after he walked Tyler Fitzgerald on his 102nd pitch and Sam Huff greeted reliever Brock Burke with a two-run homer. Fitzgerald walked and scored on Willy Adames single off Michael Darrell-Hicks in the eighth.

Adames singled in Heliot Ramos in the fifth for a 1-0 lead.

The Angels tied it when Neto homered on the first pitch from Verlander in the bottom half.

Kikuchi gave up five hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Darrell-Hicks (1-0) notched his first career win.

PADRES 3, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo home run and scored all of San Diego’s runs as it avoided being swept with a win over the Houston Astros on Sunday night.

Tatís sent the first pitch he saw from Tayler Scott (1-2) 427 feet to straightaway center to give the Padres a 3-2 lead in the seventh.

Tatís scored from second on a Mauricio Dubón error in the first, and he led off the third with a triple before scoring on an RBI single by Gavin Sheets.

The Astros tied it with two runs in the fifth on an RBI single by Dubón and a Yordan Alvarez sacrifice fly.

Luis Arraez was carted off and taken to a hospital for evaluation after a first inning collision with Dubón on a play at first base. Arraez’s face appeared to collide with Dubón’s arm or elbow, and the Padres designated hitter lay motionless in foul territory next to first base for several minutes.

After being tended to by trainers from both teams, Arraez was placed on a backboard and carted out of the stadium.

Dylan Cease yielded two runs on six hits with six strikeouts in five innings for the Padres. Alek Jacob (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Robert Suarez pitched the ninth for his second save.

Starting pitcher Framber Valdez surrendered two runs on seven hits in six innings for the Astros.

