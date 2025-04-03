No Gunnar Henderson for Orioles on Thursday, but he’s likely to return Friday at Kansas City

Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson is expected to return to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Kansas City after missing the start of the season with a right intercostal strain.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Star shortstop Gunnar Henderson is expected to return to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Kansas City after missing the start of the season with a right intercostal strain.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Henderson is “probable” for the series opener against the Royals. He was not activated for Thursday’s home game against Boston.

Henderson hit .281 with 37 home runs, 92 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 2024, finishing fourth in the American League MVP race.

Baltimore’s offense has remained explosive without him, scoring at least eight runs in four of the team’s first six games, although the Orioles were shut out by Boston on Wednesday night.

