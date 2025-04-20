Marte has 7 RBIs and Wynn has 6 as Reds score most runs since 1999 in 24-2 rout of Orioles

Noelvi Marte had seven RBIs and hit his first career grand slam with a drive off infielder Jorge Mateo, Austin Wynn had a career-high six RBIs and the Cincinnati Reds scored their most runs in 26 years in a 24-2 route of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Noelvi Marte had seven RBIs and hit his first career grand slam with a drive off infielder Jorge Mateo, Austin Wynn had a career-high six RBIs and the Cincinnati Reds scored their most runs in 26 years in a 24-2 route of the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Marte finished with five hits, including his eighth-inning homer off Mateo. Wynn hit a three-run homer in the ninth off catcher Gary Sánchez.

Cincinnati scored its most runs since a 24-12 win at Colorado on May 19, 1999, and finished with 25 hits.

Baltimore allowed its most runs since a 30-3 loss to Texas on Aug. 22, 2007.

Marte, the No. 8 hitter, and Wynn, batting ninth, combined for 11 hits, the most from the final two spots in a batting order since at least 1901. Their 13 RBIs tied for second-most since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920.

Austin Hays was 4 for 6 and finished his first series against his former team 8 for 14 with five RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz started a seven-run third with a home run off Charlie Morton (0-5), who allowed seven runs, seven hits and four walks over 2 1/3 innings in his shortest outing since September 2023.

Taylor Rogers (1-0) worked the fifth inning of a bullpen game for the Reds, and Randy Wynne pitched three innings for his first career save.

Adley Rutschman homered late for Baltimore.

Key moment

De La Cruz sprung to his left at shortstop in the second and made a soaring grab to deny Jackson Holliday a single up the middle and likely RBI.

Key stat

Wynn’s previous best was four RBIs for San Francisco in a 12-10 win over Atlanta on June 21, 2022.

Up next

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (2-1, 2.31 ERA) pitches Monday as the nine-game trip continues at Miami, which starts RHP Max Meyer (1-2, 2.63).

Orioles: RHP Dean Kremer (2-2, 6.41) pitches Tuesday at Washington in the opener of a six-game trip. LHP Mitchell Parker (2-1, 1.85) starts for the Nationals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.