Jackson Jobe earns 1st major league win as Tigers top Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jackson Jobe pitched six shutout innings to earn his first major league win on Saturday as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0.

Spencer Torkelson homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers, who have won seven of their last eight.

Jobe (1-0), the third pick of the 2021 amateur draft and the overall No. 3 prospect per Baseball America, cruised through the Twins’ lineup after earning no-decisions in his previous two starts. The 22-year-old right-hander allowed just three baserunners — two singles and a walk — while striking out two batters.

Brenan Hanifee, Tyler Holton and John Brebbia each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Detroit.

PHILLIES 4, CARDINALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nick Castellanos had a two-run double to stake Philadelphia to an early lead, and the Phillies turned five double plays in a win over St. Louis.

Cristopher Sánchez (1-0) allowed eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, but he kept inducing ground balls to get out of trouble. Sanchez struck out three and walked two.

José Alvarado worked a spotless ninth inning for his third save.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (0-2) gave up three runs and three hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked two, with both of those runners coming around to score.

YANKEES 8, GIANTS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Warren pitched five innings in rainy conditions for his first major league win, Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead RBI single in New York’s five-run fifth inning and the Yankees beat San Francisco.

Warren (1-0) allowed two runs and two hits in his eighth career start and gave the Yankees a much-needed solid outing after Marcus Stroman got two outs Friday and went on the injured list with left knee inflammation before the game.

Bellinger hit an RBI triple in the first before snapping a 2-2 tie with a single off Jordan Hicks (1-1). Paul Goldschmidt followed with an RBI ground-rule double and Anthony Volpe lifted a sacrifice fly before Jasson Domínguez had a two-run single.

Ben Rice also homered for the Yankees, who lead the AL with 26.

ORIOLES 5, BLUE JAYS 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Heston Kjerstad and Adley Rutschman homered, the Baltimore defense pulled off five double plays, and the Orioles rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat Toronto.

Cedric Mullins gave the Orioles a 5-3 lead in the sixth with a two-run double, and Baltimore held on from there.

Anthony Santander homered for the Blue Jays in his return to Camden Yards after he spent his first eight seasons with the Orioles.

Bryan Baker (1-0) won in relief, and Félix Bautista pitched the ninth for his first save — and Baltimore’s first of the season. The Orioles’ previous five wins were by a combined 28 runs.

The Blue Jays had men on second and third in the ninth when Bo Bichette — who had three hits — struck out swinging to end it.

Santander’s third-inning drive off Baltimore starter Tomoyuki Sugano gave Toronto a 3-0 lead, and Bowden Francis (1-2) took a perfect game into the fifth for the Blue Jays. But he came unglued quickly, allowing a one-out walk to Mullins and then Kjerstad’s two-run homer that made it 3-2.

The following inning, Rutschman tied it with a two-out homer. Francis then allowed a walk and a single before Mullins put Baltimore ahead to stay.

Francis allowed five runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 3, METS 1

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — J.T. Ginn allowed one run in five-plus strong innings and the Athletics beat New York for their second home win since relocating to West Sacramento.

Ginn (1-0), a former Mets prospect, pitched into the sixth inning and held New York to a run. The 25-year-old made his first start of the season after getting called up Saturday to replace Joey Estes in the rotation.

Ginn allowed onfour hits — including a solo homer by Brandon Nimmo — in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two.

The Athletics took a 2-0 lead in the fourth, sending eight to the plate against David Peterson (1-1). Tyler Soderstrom knocked in Jacob Wilson, who led off with a double. Soderstrom scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by JJ Bleday with the bases loaded and one out.

Jhonny Pereda gave the A’s an insurance run with an RBI double in the seventh after Nimmo’s homer in the sixth cut the lead to 2-1. Mason Miller got three outs for his fourth save.

Peterson allowed two runs in six innings.

MARLINS 7, NATIONALS 6

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Stowers and Griffin Conine had two hits and drove in two runs each to lead Miami to a victory over Washington.

Sandy Alcantara (2-0) allowed four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, who walked four and struck out one, won his second consecutive start after undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2023 and missing all of last season.

Xavier Edwards had two hits and two steals, while Matt Mervis homered for the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman hit an RBI double and Conine followed with a two-run double that put Miami ahead 6-3 in the fifth. Stowers extended the lead with an RBI double in the sixth.

The Nationals erased a 3-0 deficit with a three-run fourth. Nathaniel Lowe walked with the bases loaded and Josh Bell added a two-run double.

Mervis put Miami on the board in the second when he drove a changeup from Washington starter Trevor Williams over the wall in right for his fourth homer.

The Marlins made it 3-0 in the third when Graham Pauley scored from third on a wild pitch and Stowers hit a sacrifice fly.

Williams (1-1) gave up six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

WHITE SOX 3, RED SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brooks Baldwin lined an RBI single off Boston closer Aroldis Chapman with one out in the bottom of the ninth, lifting Chicago to a win.

Baldwin’s hit to left scored Luis Robert Jr. from second and gave Chicago a second straight win following an eight-game skid. It handed Chapman (2-1) his first loss as Boston dropped its fifth game in its past six.

Robert Jr. hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth that tied the game at 2.

Ceddanne Rafaela had two hits, including an RBI triple, and scored a run. Trevor Story added two hits and Romy Gonzalez drove in a run.

Boston starter Richard Fitts allowed just two singles, while striking out five and walking one in five innings before leaving with right shoulder pain as he faced Miguel Vargas leading off the sixth.

Zack Kelly completed a walk to Vargas. After Nick Maton struck out, Robert lined Kelly’s down-the-middle 2-0 fastball to the bullpen.

Tyler Gilbert (1-0) got the last out in the ninth for the win. White Sox starter Martin Pérez allowed two runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox took a 2-0 lead in the fifth. Rafaela smashed his triple to the left-center wall to drive in Boston’s first run then scored on Gonzalez’s single.

BRAVES 5, RAYS 4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Michael Harris II hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give Atlanta a comeback victory over Tampa Bay for their first road win of the season.

Sean Murphy homered twice — a solo shot in the seventh and then back-to-back with Ozzie Albies in the eighth — as the Braves snapped a franchise record-tying 0-8 start away from home. They matched the 1980 Braves for the longest road losing streak to open a season.

Harris’ blast, his second of the season, off Cole Sulser (0-1) was the Braves’ fourth home run in the final three innings after they trailed 2-0 and then 3-1. Atlanta was 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position until Harris drove in Nick Allen, who hit a leadoff double, with the go-ahead homer.

Jonathan Aranda homered off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias with two outs in the ninth before Christopher Morel flied out to end the game. Dylan Lee (1-1) pitched the eighth for the win.

The loss spoiled a strong start from Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen, who allowed four hits and struck out seven over five scoreless innings.

GUARDIANS 6, ROYALS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Luis Ortiz allowed just one hit and struck out a career-high 10 in his home debut for Cleveland as it beat Kansas City to extend its winning streak to five games.

Ortiz (1-2) had his second straight strong outing, giving up just a home run in the fourth inning to Vinnie Pasquantino before leaving after 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander was acquired in December from Pittsburgh.

Gabriel Arias homered and José Ramírez hit a sacrifice fly off Mike Lorenzen (1-2) as the Guardians remained unbeaten at home. Arias connected in the sixth inning. He has three homers this season — all against Kansas City.

The Royals entered the ninth with just two hits before getting four straight singles and scoring twice against Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase, who hasn’t been himself through the season’s first two weeks.

ANGELS 4, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Anderson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Nolan Schanuel and Taylor Ward homered and Los Angeles beat Houston.

Yordan Alvarez broke up Anderson’s no-hit bid with a two-out double in the sixth. The left-hander’s night ended after he walked Christian Walker one batter later. Anderson (1-0) allowed one hit and walked four with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer in the eighth for Houston.

Los Angeles overcame a fan grabbing the ball out of Mike Trout’s glove after the Angels star reached into the right field stands to make what appeared to be a great catch on a flyball hit by Yainer Diaz in the second inning. A fan wearing an Astros jersey was also reaching for the ball at the same time and immediately snatched it away.

First base umpire Alan Porter ruled it a foul ball and not a catch. The ruling stood and was not reviewed by replay, and the fan was escorted out of the section by security.

Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead in the first when Ward singled, Luis Rengifo doubled and Trout hit a two-run single off Ryan Gusto (1-1).

Gusto, making his first career start, allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts in four innings.

REDS 5, PIRATES 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit his second career grand slam, Andrew Abbott allowed a run over five innings in his season debut, and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh.

De La Cruz’s grand slam on a 3-2 pitch from Pirates lefty Andrew Heaney with two outs in the third put Cincinnati ahead 4-0. His other grand slam came on Sept. 13 against the Twins.

Alexander Canario hit his first home run of the season for Pittsburgh leading off the fifth. It was one of two hits allowed by Abbott, who made his first start since Aug. 18 when his season ended with a strained left shoulder.

Abbott (1-0) made two starts in spring training and a pair of minor league rehab starts before being activated from the 15-day injured list on Saturday.

Heaney (0-1) allowed three hits, walked two and fanned six.

