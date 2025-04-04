Gunnar Henderson plays shortstop, leads off for Orioles after stint on injured list

Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson was back in the starting lineup for the Orioles at the Kansas City Royals on Friday night after missing the start of the season with a right intercostal strain.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson was 1 for 4 with a single and a strikeout in his return to the starting lineup in an 8-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Friday night after missing the start of the season with a right intercostal strain.

Henderson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and slotted in the leadoff spot.

Henderson hit .281 with 37 home runs, 92 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 2024, finishing fourth in the American League MVP voting.

The 23-year-old left a Feb. 27 spring training game after one inning because of discomfort on his lower right side. An intercostal strain involves the muscles around the ribs.

Baltimore scored at least eight runs in four of the team’s first six games, although the Orioles were shut out by Boston on Wednesday night and lost 8-4 to the Red Sox on Thursday night.

Henderson batted .263 (5 for 19) with two home runs and four RBIs in five games at Triple-A Norfolk.

The Orioles also optioned outfielder Dylan Carlson to Norfolk.

