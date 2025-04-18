Grayson Rodriguez to have MRI of shoulder after bullpen session canceled

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will have an MRI of his sore throwing shoulder after a bullpen session Thursday was canceled.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will have an MRI of his sore throwing shoulder after a bullpen session Thursday was canceled.

Rodriguez has not pitched in a regular-season game since July 31 and has been rehabbing from right elbow inflammation issue, though he made spring training appearances on Feb. 27 and March 5.

“He woke up a few days ago with a little bit of soreness in the shoulder area,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I’m not really sure at this point. We’re hoping for the best. But we felt like it was necessary to get imaging done.”

A 25-year-old right-hander who was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, Rodriguez is 20-8 with a 4.11 ERA in 43 starts over two big league seasons.

Coming off consecutive postseason appearances, Baltimore has had numerous injuries to starting pitchers: Kyle Braddish (Tommy John surgery) and Tyler Wells (UCL repair surgery) also started the season on the injured list. Albert Suárez (right shoulder) has not pitched for the Orioles since March 28 and Zach Eflin (right lat) since April 7.

