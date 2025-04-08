Eflin throws 6 quality innings but leaves with shoulder fatigue as Orioles beat Diamondbacks 5-1

Zach Eflin pitched six innings of one-run ball before leaving with shoulder fatigue, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Monday night.

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Montcastle heads to first base with an RBI fielders choice during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(AP/Phil Long)

Ryan Mountcastle had a crucial two-run single with two outs in the fifth, hitting a low slider from Zac Gallen into center field for a 5-1 lead. That ended a tough outing for Gallen, who allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Gallen (1-2) — coming off a 13-strikeout performance against the New York Yankees last week — gave up seven hits, walked four and struck out two.

Ryan O’Hearn hit a solo shot in the first, driving Gallen’s knuckle-curve over the right-field fence. Baltimore pushed its advantage to 2-0 in the third when Gunnar Henderson hit a leadoff double and scored on Adley Rutschman’s single.

Henderson reached base three times, scored two runs and had two stolen bases. The Orioles have won two of three.

Eflin (2-1) threw 73 pitches, 47 for strikes. He allowed four hits and struck out one. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Eflin’s velocity dropped some in the sixth inning and the right-hander would have tests done on his shoulder Tuesday.

Arizona scored in the fourth on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s sacrifice fly. Josh Naylor had two hits, including a double. The Diamondbacks have lost three straight.

Key moment

Arizona rookie second baseman Tim Tawa mishandled a hard-hit grounder from Cedric Mullins in the fifth, settling for one out at first instead of a potential double play that would have ended the inning.

Mountcastle followed with his two-run single that made it 5-1.

Key stat

D-backs outfielder Jake McCarthy was hitless in three at-bats. He is 0 for 22 at the plate this season.

Up next

The series continues Tuesday night when the Diamondbacks send RHP Merrill Kelly (1-1, 10.00 ERA) to the mound. The Orioles counter with veteran RHP Charlie Morton (0-2, 9.72).

