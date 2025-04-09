Carroll homers again, Pfaadt throws 6 scoreless innings to lead the D-backs past the Orioles 9-0

Corbin Carroll homered for the second straight game, Pavin Smith added a two-run shot and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-0 on Wednesday.

Orioles Diamondbacks Baseball Baltimore Orioles pitcher Colin Selby pauses at the pitcher's mound after giving up a home run to Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Orioles Diamondbacks Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa connects for a two-run single against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Orioles Diamondbacks Baseball Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday flips the ball to first base to get Arizona Diamondbacks' Jose Herrera out during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Orioles Diamondbacks Baseball Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, right, runs past Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías (29) after hitting a home run against Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer, center, during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Brandon Pfaadt (2-1) threw six scoreless innings, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out three. The D-backs won two of three games in the series.

Arizona broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning to take a 7-0 lead. Smith started the scoring with his two-run homer that landed in the Chase Field swimming pool and then Josh Naylor added a solo blast, which was his first of the season and first with the D-backs.

With two outs, Alek Thomas was hit by a pitch, Jake McCarthy doubled and rookie Tim Tawa brought them both home with a line drive single to left.

Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (1-2) gave up six runs on eight hits and a walk over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

Carroll made it 2-0 in the third with his solo homer that cleared the right-center field fence, just to the right of the 413-foot sign.

Carroll — the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year — has five homers through 13 games this season. Perdomo added a solo homer in the eighth that made it 8-0, capping a 3-for-4 day at the plate.

Baltimore managed just four hits — all singles.

Key moment

Pfaadt coaxed crucial double play grounders in both the second and sixth, allowing him to wiggle out of trouble in both innings.

Key stats

McCarthy’s double snapped an 0-for-24 skid to start the season.

Up next

The Orioles are off Thursday before hosting a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays starting Friday. Starting pitchers have not been announced.

The D-backs are off Thursday before hosting a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers starting Friday. Arizona LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 6.10 ERA) will start the opener.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

