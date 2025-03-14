Zach Eflin to start season opener for Orioles in Toronto

Zach Eflin will start for the Baltimore Orioles on opening day, the team announced on social media showing Eflin getting the news from his wife and children.

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin will start for the Baltimore Orioles on opening day.

The Orioles posted a video on social media showing Eflin getting the news from his wife and children. The team visits Toronto for its opener on March 27.

Eflin, who turns 31 on April 8, went a combined 10-9 with a 3.59 ERA in 28 starts last season with Tampa Bay and Baltimore. The right-hander was 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA in nine starts after the Orioles acquired him at the trade deadline.

This will be the second straight season that Eflin has started a season opener against Toronto. He gave up six runs over 5 2/3 innings last season as the Rays lost 8-2 in their opener at home against the Blue Jays.

Eflin and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez are the Orioles’ top two returning starters after Corbin Burnes signed a six-year, $210 million contract with Arizona in free agency. Rodriguez is expected to open the season on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation.

