Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles Saturday

Baltimore Orioles (1-1) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (1-1) Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-0); Blue…

Baltimore Orioles (1-1) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (1-1)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-0); Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -127, Orioles +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Toronto had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Blue Jays batted .241 as a team in the 2024 season with a .703 OPS.

Baltimore had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record on the road last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 3.95 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (hand), Ryan Burr: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gunnar Henderson: 10-Day IL (ribs), Chayce McDermott: 15-Day IL (lat), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.