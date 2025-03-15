Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson hopeful he will be ready for season opener on March 27

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson remains optimistic he will be ready for the season opener on March 27 as he recovers from a mild right intercoastal strain.

FILE - Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) jogs off the field during a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)(AP/Terrance Williams)

“That’s my plan,” Henderson said Saturday on MLB.com. “That’s what I’m hoping for.”

The Orioles have been taking a cautious approach since the 23-year-old Henderson left a game on Feb. 27 after one inning because of discomfort on his lower right side. An intercostal strain involves the muscles around the ribs.

The All-Star slugger hit .281 with 37 homers and 92 RBIs last season. Henderson was the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year.

The Orioles open the season in Toronto.

“I’m on the right track, progressing,” Henderson said on MLB.com. “It’s getting there. It’s a lot better than what it originally felt like.”

