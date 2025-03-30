Orioles place RHP Albert Suárez on 15-day IL because of shoulder inflammation

The Baltimore Orioles placed right-hander Albert Suárez on the 15-day injured list on Sunday because of shoulder inflammation.

TORONTO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed right-hander Albert Suárez on the 15-day injured list on Sunday because of shoulder inflammation.

The Orioles also brought up right-hander Matt Bowman from Triple-A Norfolk before their series finale at Toronto.

The 35-year-old Suárez pitched 2 2/3 innings on Friday in his first appearance of the season. He allowed two runs, one earned, and five hits in Baltimore’s 8-2 loss.

Suárez set career highs with 32 appearances, 24 starts and 133 2/3 innings for the Orioles last year. He finished with a 9-7 record and a 3.70 ERA.

Bowman, 33, pitched for Minnesota, Arizona, Seattle and Baltimore last season. The Maryland native went 1-0 with a 4.40 ERA in 25 games.

