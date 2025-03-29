Live Radio
Orioles acquire RHP Cody Poteet in trade with the Cubs

The Associated Press

March 29, 2025, 10:09 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Cody Poteet from the Chicago Cubs on Saturday for cash.

Poteet was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. He was designated for assignment by Chicago on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Poteet went 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in four starts and one relief appearance with the New York Yankees in 2024. He was traded to the Cubs in the Cody Bellinger deal in December.

Poteet, a fourth-round pick in the 2015 amateur draft, is 5-4 with a 3.80 ERA in 24 career big league games, also playing for the Miami Marlins.

