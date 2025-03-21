Live Radio
Kyle Gibson returns to Baltimore Orioles, agrees to $5.25 million, 1-year contract

The Associated Press

March 21, 2025, 11:01 PM

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws to the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez)

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Kyle Gibson returned to the Baltimore Orioles after a one-season absence, agreeing Friday to a $5.25 million, one-year contract.

Reaching a deal less than a week before opening day, Gibson figures to join a rotation projected to include right-handers Zach Eflin, Charlie Morton, Dean Kremer and Tomoyuki Sugano.

Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will start the season on the injured list because of inflammation in his throwing elbow.

Gibson, a 37-year-old who went 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA in 30 starts for St. Louis last year, can earn an additional $1,525,000 in performance bonuses. He would get $150,000 each for 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24 starts, and $125,000 apiece for 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150 innings.

He was 15-9 with a 4.73 ERA in 33 starts for the Orioles in 2023 on a $10 million, one-year deal, then agreed to a one-year contract with the Cardinals that included a $12 million salary. St. Louis declined a $12 million option for 2025 in favor of a $1 million buyout.

Gibson is 112-108 with a 4.52 ERA in 324 starts and six relief appearances over 12 seasons with Minnesota (2013-19), Texas (2020-21), Philadelphia (2021-22), the Orioles and Cardinals.

Baltimore’s rotation lost ace Corbin Burnes, who agreed to a $210 million, six-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

