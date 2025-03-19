Arizona Diamondbacks reassign veteran Trey Mancini to their minor league camp

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks reassigned veteran Trey Mancini to minor league camp Wednesday. Mancini agreed to a…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks reassigned veteran Trey Mancini to minor league camp Wednesday.

Mancini agreed to a minor league contract with the organization in early February. The outfielder/first baseman was attempting a comeback after sitting out last season. Mancini, who turned 33 on Tuesday, has 129 homers in his career, which includes stints with the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs. He hit 35 homers for the Orioles in 2019.

Mancini missed the 2020 season after surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. He returned in 2021, hitting 21 homers and winning Comeback Player of the Year honors. Mancini was traded to the Astros midway through the 2022 season and helped them win a World Series title.

He last played in the big leagues with the Cubs in 2023, batting .234 with four homers over 79 games. He signed a minor league deal with the Miami Marlins last season and was released near the end of spring training.

