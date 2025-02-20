John Means, recovering from Tommy John surgery, gets $1 million, 1-year deal with Cleveland

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Pitcher John Means and the Cleveland Guardians agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract on Wednesday,…

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Pitcher John Means and the Cleveland Guardians agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, but the left-hander will not be immediately available as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Means’ deal includes a 2026 team option and would be worth $8.5 million over two years if the option is exercised and he pitches at least 150 innings in 2026.

Means, 31, underwent the elbow procedure last June, the second of two such operations since 2022.

After starting 26 games in 2021 and going 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA, Means has started just 10 games in three seasons since then.

He spent all seven seasons of his major league career with the Baltimore Orioles and was 23-26 record with a 3.68 ERA.

Means gets a $1 million salary this year, and the team option is for $6 million.

He would earn $75,000 each for 20, 30, 40 and 50 innings in 2026, $100,000 apiece for 60, 70, 80 and 90, $125,000 each for 100, 110, 120 and 130, and $150,000 apiece for 140 and 150.

Cleveland laced David Fry on the 60-day injured list to clear room for Means on the 40-man roster.

