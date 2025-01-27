Orioles hire former All-Star outfielder Adam Jones as special adviser to GM and community ambassador

Retired five-time All-Star outfielder Adam Jones is returning to the Baltimore Orioles as a special adviser to general manager Mike Elias as well as a community ambassador.

FILE - Former Baltimore Orioles player Adam Jones raises his cap on the field during a pregame ceremony, Sept. 15, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)(AP/Julio Cortez) FILE - Former Baltimore Orioles player Adam Jones raises his cap on the field during a pregame ceremony, Sept. 15, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)(AP/Julio Cortez) BALTIMORE (AP) — Retired five-time All-Star outfielder Adam Jones is returning to the Baltimore Orioles as a special adviser to general manager Mike Elias as well as a community ambassador.

The Orioles announced the move Monday. Jones will advise Elias on various matters while serving as a resource for the rest of the baseball operations department and for players.

“I am grateful for the Orioles relationships I have formed since my retirement, which have led us to this exciting partnership. Having the opportunity to be around the game that I love, while also learning the operations side of baseball from one of the best general managers is truly an honor,” Jones said in a statement released by the team.

“I am happy to be a resource for the Orioles organization and will offer everything I’ve learned from past experience to help the team succeed. Baltimore has always meant so much to me, and this unique role will allow me to continue giving back to the community I love. This is a special opportunity and I’m eager to embrace it fully.”

Jones will begin this new role by working as a guest coach at the Orioles’ spring training camp in Sarasota, Florida.

Jones played for the Orioles from 2008-18 and won four Gold Gloves during that stretch. He made the AL All-Star team in 2009 and every year from 2012-15.

He also played with the Seattle Mariners (2006-07) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2019) before officially retiring as an Oriole on Sept. 15, 2023.

Jones ranks fourth in Orioles history in at bats and total bases and fifth in runs, homers, RBIs and extra-base hits.

He was a three-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award given annually to the MLB player who best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and contribution to a team. During his playing career, Jones was involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore, the Orioles RBI program and the Maryland YMCA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.