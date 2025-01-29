Live Radio
Jorge Mateo and Orioles agree to $3.55 million, 1-year deal, avoid arbitration

The Associated Press

January 29, 2025, 6:28 AM

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(AP/Jess Rapfogel)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore second baseman Jorge Mateo avoided a salary arbitration hearing when he agreed to a $3.55 million, one-year contract with the Orioles on Tuesday.

Mateo’s deal includes a $5.5 million team option for 2026. The option could increase by $500,000 based on plate appearances in 2025: $125,000 each for 460, 480, 500 and 520.

Mateo had asked for $4 million and had been offered $3.1 million when the sides exchanged proposed figures this month. He hit .229 with five homers, 18 RBIs and 13 stolen bases last year.

