Wade Miley’s $12 million mutual option with Brewers declined and he becomes free agent

The Associated Press

October 31, 2024, 7:28 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pitcher Wade Miley’s $12 million mutual option with the Milwaukee Brewers for 2025 was declined, the team said Thursday, causing the left-hander to get a $1.5 million buyout and become a free agent.

Miley, who turns 38 on Nov. 13, made just two starts this season before Tommy John surgery on May 7 and went 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA. He had been 9-4 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts in 2023.

Miley is 108-99 with a 4.07 ERA and 1,361 strikeouts over 1,745 1/3 innings with Arizona (2011-14), Boston (2015), Seattle (2016), Baltimore (2016-17), Milwaukee (2018, 2023-24), Houston (2019), Cincinnati (2020-21) and the Chicago Cubs (2022).

