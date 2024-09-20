Live Radio
Tigers try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Orioles

The Associated Press

September 20, 2024, 4:01 AM

Detroit Tigers (80-73, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (85-68, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Keider Montero (6-6, 4.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Orioles: Corbin Burnes (14-8, 3.06 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 164 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -198, Tigers +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers hit the road against the Baltimore Orioles aiming to prolong a five-game road winning streak.

Baltimore is 43-35 in home games and 85-68 overall. The Orioles have a 60-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Detroit has a 41-37 record on the road and an 80-73 record overall. The Tigers have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 3.62.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 28 doubles, seven triples, 37 home runs and 87 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 7-for-37 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has 25 doubles, six triples and 24 home runs for the Tigers. Parker Meadows is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .201 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Tigers: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

