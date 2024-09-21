Live Radio
Orioles bring 1-0 series advantage over Tigers into game 2

The Associated Press

September 21, 2024, 4:01 AM

Detroit Tigers (80-74, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (86-68, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Orioles: Cade Povich (2-9, 5.74 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -124, Tigers +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles face the Detroit Tigers, leading the series 1-0.

Baltimore has an 86-68 record overall and a 44-35 record at home. Orioles hitters have a collective .435 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

Detroit has an 80-74 record overall and a 41-38 record in road games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which ranks third in MLB play.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 24 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 99 RBI while hitting .238 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-41 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 24 home runs while slugging .486. Parker Meadows is 12-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Burch Smith: 15-Day IL (groin), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (hip), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

