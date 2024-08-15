Orioles send top INF prospect Coby Mayo back to Triple-A, call up INF Livan Soto

The Baltimore Orioles sent top prospect Coby Mayo down to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday after he went 1 for 17 at the plate in his first stint in the major leagues.

Baltimore Orioles' Coby Mayo heads to first base with a walk by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco during the second inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. It was Mayo's first major league at-bat. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(AP/Phil Long)

Mayo did produce his first career hit Wednesday night against Washington, but the Orioles optioned him and recalled infielder Livan Soto from Norfolk. Soto gives Baltimore an extra option at the middle infield spots.

Mayo is the No. 10 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, but he wasn’t able to provide much of a boost offensively after the Orioles lost third baseman Jordan Westburg to a broken hand.

