Orioles send LHP Trevor Rogers to the minors less than a month after acquiring him

The Baltimore Orioles sent left-hander Trevor Rogers to the minors on Thursday, less than a month after acquiring him in a trade from Miami.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP/Seth Wenig)

Rogers was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk along with right-hander Colin Selby and infielder Livan Soto. The Orioles selected the contract of right-hander Matt Bowman and recalled left-hander Nick Vespi from Norfolk.

“Just kind of where we are bullpen-wise,” manager Brandon Hyde said before Thursday night’s game against Houston. “We want Trevor to stay ready.”

Baltimore was a game behind the first-place New York Yankees in the AL East entering the matchup with the Astros. The Orioles’ pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries to the rotation, and the bullpen has been unreliable of late. Baltimore lost two of three to the Mets in New York, with both defeats coming on ninth-inning home runs.

Corbin Burnes was starting for the Orioles on Thursday, followed by rookie Cade Povich and Albert Suárez. The team has not announced a starter for Sunday, although Dean Kremer would be on four days’ rest. Cole Irvin returned from the minors to start Wednesday against the Mets.

No. 2 starter Grayson Rodriguez and trade deadline pickup Zach Eflin are both on the injured list. Hyde said Eflin remains on track to return when his IL stint is up early next month.

The Orioles sent Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby — two prospects with big league experience — to Miami in exchange for Rogers. The lefty is 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA since joining Baltimore.

The Orioles also designated left-hander Bruce Zimmermann for assignment.

