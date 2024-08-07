Orioles put No. 2 starter Grayson Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list with shoulder, back strain

The Baltimore Orioles put right-hander Grayson Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list with right lat discomfort.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP/Charles Krupa) Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP/Charles Krupa) TORONTO (AP) — Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will be shut down for an unspecified period because of a mild strain in his right shoulder and back but the Orioles are “optimistic” he’ll return this season, manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday.

The Orioles put Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sunday. The move came one day after Rodriguez was scratched from a start at Toronto and returned to Baltimore for tests.

“He’s going to miss some time,” Hyde said. “We’re going to shut him down for a little while, get him some rest and recovery, get him some rehab. I think we’re optimistic about it. Hopefully he’s going to join us sometime soon. That’s yet to be determined. We’re going to let him rest for a little bit before we crank him back up.”

It’s another blow to the Baltimore rotation, which has already lost Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells for the season. The Orioles, who have played sub-.500 baseball for nearly two months now, tried to add starting pitching depth at the trade deadline by acquiring Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers. But Rodriguez has been their clear No. 2 starter behind Corbin Burnes. He’s 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA, tied with Atlanta’s Chris Sale and Kansas City’s Julio Lugo for the major league lead in victories.

Without Rodriguez on Tuesday, the Orioles lost 5-2 and dropped a half-game behind the New York Yankees atop the AL East.

Hyde said it was too soon to say how long Rodriguez would need to be out.

“It’s just monitoring him on a daily basis,” Hyde said. “We’ll leave it up to the medical guys to figure that out.”

Baltimore’s first-round pick in the 2018 draft, Rodriguez has won five of his last six decisions. He went 7-4 with a 4.35 ERA in 23 starts as a rookie last season.

Right-hander Albert Suárez started in place of Rodriguez on Tuesday and struck out six over five scoreless innings.

“He’s obviously a great candidate for us to fill the spot in the meantime,” Hyde said.

Also Wednesday, Baltimore put outfielder Heston Kjerstad on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, because of concussion symptoms. Right-hander Jacob Webb went on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, because of a sore right elbow.

The Orioles recalled right-hander Bryan Baker and left-hander Keegan Akin from Triple-A Norfolk.

Hyde said Webb felt sore playing catch before Tuesday’s game and was not available to face Toronto. Webb still felt sore when playing catch Wednesday.

“He’s got some inflammation,” Hyde said. “We’re going to fly him back to Baltimore and get some further tests. Hoping for the best there.”

Kjerstad was optioned to Triple-A on Thursday but did not join Norfolk. He was hit in the helmet by a 97 mph pitch from Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes in a July 12 game between the AL East rivals.

Kjerstad was activated off the concussion IL on July 20 but went 2 for 18 in seven games before being optioned.

