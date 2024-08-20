Orioles place right-hander Zach Eflin on the 15-day IL with shoulder soreness

The Baltimore Orioles placed right-hander Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday, taking another pitcher out of their depleted rotation.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed right-hander Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday, taking another pitcher out of their depleted rotation.

Eflin was scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale against the New York Mets. But manager Brandon Hyde said Eflin felt some shoulder soreness after he pitched six effective innings in a 5-1 victory over Boston on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old Eflin is 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA in four starts since he was acquired in a July 26 trade with Tampa Bay.

Hyde said he was hopeful that Eflin would only require a minimum stint on the injured list.

“He’s been great for us,” Hyde said. “Hopefully we’ll have him in September.”

Hyde said ace Corbin Burnes, who pitched on Friday, won’t start on Wednesday.

“Everything’s in play for (Wednesday),” Hyde said. “Not really sure at this point.”

To replace Eflin, the Orioles recalled rookie left-hander Cade Povich from Triple-A Norfolk. Povich has made nine starts for Baltimore, including Saturday when he gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings against the Red Sox.

Eflin is the sixth Orioles starter to hit the injured list. Burnes is the only member of the opening-day rotation to remain on the big league roster all season.

Last season, five pitchers made at least 20 starts for the Orioles, who went 101-61 while winning the AL East for the first time since 2014.

“We got pretty fortunate the last couple years,” Hyde said. “This year, we’re getting hit with the injury bug a little bit. It happens. We’ve just got to keep going. Games aren’t going to stop (to) wait for guys. We have to have guys step up.”

