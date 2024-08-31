Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer departs after he gets hit on his right forearm by a line drive

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer left Saturday night's game at Colorado after he was hit by a line drive in the fourth inning.

DENVER (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer left Saturday night’s game at Colorado after he was hit by a line drive in the fourth inning.

Kremer was struck on his right forearm, just below his wrist, when Jordan Beck hit a liner back up the middle on a four-seam fastball. The ball went to shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who threw to second for a forceout.

Kremer was examined by team trainers before he was replaced by Keegan Akin. The 28-year-old right-hander was diagnosed with a right forearm contusion. X-rays were negative.

Kremer was charged with four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings in his shortest start of the season.

The Orioles also lost Ramón Urías in the seventh inning. The third baseman fell to the ground after manning the bag on a feet-first steal by Ezequiel Tovar.

Though there was no apparent contact with Tovar, Urías was looked at by a team trainer and walked gingerly back to the dugout. He was replaced by Emmanuel Rivera.

